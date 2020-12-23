ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. ZIM shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,873 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. ZIM had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

