Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.18

Shares of Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.06. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 344,321 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £35.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.69.

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

