Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $26.00. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 3,692 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

