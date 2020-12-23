1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.83

1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $24.90. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 210,789 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.21. The firm has a market cap of £21.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

In other 1pm plc (OPM.L) news, insider James Roberts bought 22,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

