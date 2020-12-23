Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.10

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $17.16. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

