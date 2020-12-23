Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $792,913.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $792,913.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00324483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,160,630 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.