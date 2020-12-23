adbank (ADB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,977.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $747,801.95 and $29,977.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, adbank has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00323362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

