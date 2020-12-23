EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,783.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. EchoLink has a market cap of $810,743.97 and approximately $160,783.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00323362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

