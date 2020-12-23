Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.89. Power REIT shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 26,261 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.