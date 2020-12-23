Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.20. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,008 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

