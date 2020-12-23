iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.01

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and traded as high as $86.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 28,548,101 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

