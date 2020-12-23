Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.83

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and traded as high as $16.33. Gray Television shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 2,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

