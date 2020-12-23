BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $27.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 146,692 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.