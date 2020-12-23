HOLD Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. HOLD has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00675211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00180933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058786 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

