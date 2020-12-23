Merculet Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $155,728.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00675211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00180933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058786 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,721,665 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

