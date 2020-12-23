Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Reaches $40.42 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $40.42 million and $7.08 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00675211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00180933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058786 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

