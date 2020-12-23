SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as low as $28.92. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 5,146,158 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

