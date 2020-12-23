Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.95

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.95 and traded as low as $37.94. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 25,733 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.28 million and a P/E ratio of 45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$47.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

