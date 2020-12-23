Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.36

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $38.18. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 190,620 shares trading hands.

BAD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.25 million. Analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.25 per share, with a total value of C$352,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

