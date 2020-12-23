Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 258,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 203,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

MTRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Matrix Service by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

