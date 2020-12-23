Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 7.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,347,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,147,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,185.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,797,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,967 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.