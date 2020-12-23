Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 7.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,347,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,147,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,185.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,797,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,967 in the last 90 days.
About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
