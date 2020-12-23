Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 8.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66. 401,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 419,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

