Harvest Finance Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $99.89 or 0.00433097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 411,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,564 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

