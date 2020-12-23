Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $790,853.47 and $246,884.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00672861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00181834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00381937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00098742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

