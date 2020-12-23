ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $685,960.39 and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

