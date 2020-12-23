United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 5.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 6,279,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,012,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.