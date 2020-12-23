GAN (NYSE:GAN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 1,784,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,476,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

GAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get GAN alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

GAN Company Profile (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.