X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Up 6.5%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. 102,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 83,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

The company has a market cap of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

