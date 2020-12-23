Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Trading Up 10.3%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 3,849,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,207,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

