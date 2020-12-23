Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 1,799,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,161,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tata Motors by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 142,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

