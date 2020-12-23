Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 5.9%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.65. 104,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 258,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPS. BidaskClub cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.