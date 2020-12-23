Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $2,782,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana stock traded down $21.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,330. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

