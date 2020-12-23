Zap Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00324511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

