GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 103,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,931. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

