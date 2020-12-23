Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) were up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 146,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 172,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,891 shares of company stock worth $2,249,182. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Genasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
