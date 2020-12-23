Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) were up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 146,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 172,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,891 shares of company stock worth $2,249,182. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

