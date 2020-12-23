Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 208,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 246,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

