Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 208,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 246,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
