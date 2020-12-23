Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) were up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 258,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 203,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,904 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 200.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.