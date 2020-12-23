(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Shares Up 14.4%

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price shot up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.67. 1,035,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 792,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded (LGF.B) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.04.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

