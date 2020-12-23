ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 17.4% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price rose 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 149,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 79,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
EPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
