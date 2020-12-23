ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 17.4% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price rose 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 149,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 79,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

