MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 28.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares dropped 28.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 56,056,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 12,141,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.60 million, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

