Handshake (HNS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,927.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.34 or 0.02505041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00440577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.01200310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00654184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00239561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00063145 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 343,394,442 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

