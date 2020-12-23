Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00669921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00180444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00098550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

