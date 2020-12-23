Fetch (FET) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00325389 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

