Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $128,312.09 and $6,760.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,166.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.01206654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00272288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,067,347 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

