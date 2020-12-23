Analyzing Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evelo Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.35%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.19%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$85.47 million ($2.67) -4.02 Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 371.93 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -10.94

Evelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -159.17% -88.81% Ocular Therapeutix -780.19% -14,065.71% -81.81%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Evelo Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing monoclonal microbial candidates, which are in pre-clinical development stage include EDP1815 for treating psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; EDP1867 for asthma; EDP2939 for inflammatory disease; and EDP1632 for neuro-inflammatory diseases. In addition, it is developing EDP1503, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

