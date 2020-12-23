COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $744.96 or 0.03215722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $8.17 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00669921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00180444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00380170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00098550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059357 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COVERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.