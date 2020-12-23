Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE GDP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,916. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.17. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

