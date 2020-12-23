Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells 11,008 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $770,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $398,509.96.

PINS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 10,078,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388,599. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.