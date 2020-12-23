Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $271,942.80 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVTR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 2,253,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avantor by 748.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.