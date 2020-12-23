NavCoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,675.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $147,675.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,552,871 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.